Police ask for tips after 17-year-old shot during argument in west Atlanta

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect connected to a shooting that injured a teenager earlier this month on the city’s west side.

What we know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit say the shooting happened around 8:51 p.m. on November 3 at 308 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW. Officers responding to a report of a person shot found a 17-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound to his right leg.

Police said the teen was alert, conscious and breathing when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the preliminary investigation indicates the teen was involved in a verbal altercation with an unidentified male suspect that escalated into gunfire. The Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police released a photograph of the suspect and are urging anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the case to come forward.

What we don't know:

Unanswered questions remain in the investigation, including the identity of the suspect, what sparked the verbal altercation, whether the shooter and the victim knew each other, and where the suspect went after the gunfire.

Police also have not said whether the shooting was targeted, what type of weapon was used, or if any arrests are imminent as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to provide their name or any identifying information and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.