Car slams into back of DeKalb County home, causing extensive damage

Image 1 of 16 ▼ A car crashed into the back of a home, causing extensive structural and brick damage along Parkwood Trace in DeKalb County during the late-night hours of Dec. 12, 2025. (FOX 5)

A car slammed into the back of a home along Parkwood Trace in DeKalb County late Friday night, causing significant damage to the house and leaving questions about possible injuries.

What we know:

FOX 5 cameras captured the mangled wreckage of the vehicle, which came to rest against one rear corner of the home. The front end of the car was almost completely crumpled, and the windshield was popped out and shattered.

The impact caused part of the back of the home to collapse and left extensive damage to the brick exterior.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The elevated dead end above Parkwood Trace sits more than 100 feet from the home a car crashed into in DeKalb County on Dec. 12, 2025. (FOX 5)

The house sits more than 100 feet back and at least 10 feet below a dead end at the end of the roadway, which is elevated above the home’s foundation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the car to leave the roadway and crash into the back of the home.

It remains unclear whether the driver or anyone inside the house was injured.

Officials have not confirmed whether the home is structurally sound or if residents will be displaced.

Investigators have not said whether speed, impairment or mechanical issues are being considered.

No information has been released on whether charges could be filed.