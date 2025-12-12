Second suspect arrested in southwest Atlanta homicide investigation

The Brief Second suspect arrested out of state as Atlanta police expand homicide investigation with federal and New York authorities. Two men face murder and firearm-related charges in October shooting that killed a 33-year-old man. Deadly shooting occurred at a southwest Atlanta home, with the investigation still ongoing.



Atlanta police have made a second arrest in a southwest Atlanta homicide investigation, taking a suspect into custody out of state with the help of federal and local authorities.

What we know:

Police said Ranique Crawford, 19, was arrested Thursday in Brooklyn, New York. The arrest was carried out in coordination with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, the New York Police Department, and the Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit. Crawford is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is awaiting extradition to Atlanta.

The backstory:

The arrest follows an earlier development in the case. On Nov. 4, officers assigned to the Atlanta Police Department Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit took Tremeico Watson, 20, into custody on traffic offenses. Police said the Homicide Unit later secured arrest warrants charging Watson with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Murder suspect Tremeico Quncell Watson was taken into custody after a high-speed chase and foot pursuit in southwest Atlanta on Nov. 4, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

The charges stem from a deadly shooting reported Oct. 18, 2025, at approximately 10:02 p.m. Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2070 Alison Court SW. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Responding medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police are investigate after a man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 18, 2025. (FOX 5)

Homicide Unit investigators responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, whether the suspects and the victim knew each other, or what role each suspect is accused of playing in the homicide.

Authorities have also not released information about a possible motive, the weapon involved, or whether additional suspects could face charges.

What's next:

According to jail records, Crawford is set to appear in court on Dec. 16.