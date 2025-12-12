Man who survived DeKalb County shooting now accused in woman, child killings

The Brief Police reclassified the case as a double murder, not a murder-suicide, following further investigation. Survivor Roland Sukoo, 41, is charged with two counts of malice murder in the deaths of a woman and child. The domestic shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. at a Chatfield Drive townhome in DeKalb County.



A DeKalb County man who survived an overnight shooting that initially appeared to be a murder-suicide is now charged in the deaths of a woman and a young girl, police said Friday evening.

What we know:

After an ongoing investigation, DeKalb County Police determined the case is a double murder, not a murder-suicide. Police said 41-year-old Roland Sukoo is facing two counts of malice murder.

Officers responded around 1:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting on Chatfield Drive. When officers arrived, investigators said they encountered a graphic and bloody scene inside the home. Police said a young girl, described as 10 years old or older, was shot and killed. A woman was also found shot and killed inside the residence. A man was shot but survived and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have confirmed the incident is being investigated as a domestic situation.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police investigate a deadly shooting that left a woman and a young girl dead and a man seriously injured at a townhome complex on Chatfield Drive in DeKalb County during the early morning hours of Dec. 12, 2025. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

Neighbors described shock and disbelief as police activity filled the quiet community Friday morning.

"I honestly think that’s crazy. I don’t even understand how someone can do that. I pray for the family but yeah, that’s wow," said neighbor Zakiyah Coakley.

Residents said the violence has raised concerns about safety in the neighborhood, which many described as typically calm and peaceful.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how the victims were related. It remains unclear whether the victims were family members such as a mother, father and daughter, or had another relationship.

Officials said they are still working to sort out the details and have not released the names of the victims.

What's next:

He remains in custody at a hospital and will be transferred to the DeKalb County Jail once he is released by doctors.