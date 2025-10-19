Expand / Collapse search

Man killed on Alison Court in southwest Atlanta

Published  October 19, 2025 4:09pm EDT
SW Atlanta
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Police found a man dead in southwest Atlanta around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
    • Officers said they found the man dead in the 2000 block of Alison Court SW.
    • Police haven't released any information on possible shooters. 

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot around 10 p.m. in the 2000 block Alison Court SW. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

What's next:

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department. 

