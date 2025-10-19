Man killed on Alison Court in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night.
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot around 10 p.m. in the 2000 block Alison Court SW. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
What's next:
Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department.