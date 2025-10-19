Man killed on Alison Court in southwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night. (FOX 5)

The Brief Police found a man dead in southwest Atlanta around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found the man dead in the 2000 block of Alison Court SW. Police haven't released any information on possible shooters.



Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot around 10 p.m. in the 2000 block Alison Court SW. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

What's next:

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.