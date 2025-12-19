Carrollton couple arrested in retail receipt scam

The Brief A Carrollton couple is under arrest after police say they fraudulently tried to return merchandise to a Newnan Target Store. Police say the bags of receipts from multiple retailers were in the couple's car and say they were involved in a scam in which they tried to return merchandise that they never purchased in the first place. Police are warning retailers that this is the kind of crime that picks up this time of year.



A couple is under arrest in Newnan and accused of running a receipt scam. Police say it's a type of fraud they see a lot of this time of year.

Newnan Police are warning retailers to keep a sharp eye on returns this time of year after the bust of the couple accused in a receipt scam. Police say they found multiple bags of receipts from large retails chains as well as a receipt printer for Target. The say the couple attempted to fraudulently return merchandise.

We are talking about 45-year-old Whitney Marie Adams and 47-year-old Jonathan Quinton Adams. Police say they are both from Carroll County. The are both charged with multiple felonies.

Here’s the scam. Police say the couple allegedly took old receipts, stolen receipts or receipts they printed in their car and would then go pick out the same items on the receipt from the store. And then try to return the same merchandise as if they had previously bought it.

Police say that a Newnan Target employee actually recognized Whitney Adams as she was attempting to return the merchandise. She apparently worked at a Target store in Carrollton.

