DeKalb firefighter who lost leg in crash leaves hospital

DeKalb County firefighter Eboni Kennedy left Grady Hospital for the Shepherd Center Friday. A firetruck caravan escorted her ambulance to the rehabilitation facility in Buckhead in a show of unity and support. Kennedy lost a leg after suffering severe injuries in a crash while on the job.



Firefighters displayed a show of solidarity as DeKalb County firefighter Eboni Kennedy left Grady Hospital for the Shepherd Center Friday.

The backstory:

Kennedy and two other firefighters were responding to an emergency call when their fire truck left the roadway and crashed on December 5.

FOX 5 interviewed Kennedy at Grady Hospital where she underwent multiple surgeries.

"Ended up hitting a tree and I lost my leg. We were trapped inside the vehicle." Kennedy explained.

Why you should care:

A firetruck caravan escorted Kennedy's ambulance to the rehabilitation facility in Buckhead in a show of unity and support.

"We are family at the end of the day," said Dekalb Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels, "and we wanted her to know that we are still here for her in her time of need, and we are just supporting her in her time of need."

What you can do:

Supporters have set up a GoFundMe to help in her recovery.