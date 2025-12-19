Atlanta Community Food Bank needs help to feed families this holiday season

The Brief The Atlanta Community Food Bank needs volunteers to pack and distribute meals. Those who can't volunteer their time can also donate financially from home. The food bank estimates more than 820,000 people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are experiencing food insecurity.



Leaders with the Atlanta Community Food Bank say they need the community’s help this holiday season as more families, seniors, and individuals are turning to food pantries for assistance.

According to the organization, the need has grown over the past year, with thousands of households struggling to make ends meet."

What they're saying:

"The holidays — a lot of folks are thinking about food as they gather around their tables with their loved ones," said Greg Sims, Chief Development Officer for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Sims says food insecurity often increases during the holidays, and this year is no different." We have been seeing a significant number of families and seniors turning to our partners and food pantries for assistance," he said.

While Sims was recently promoted to Chief Development Officer, he’s spent the past 13 years with the organization and says the mission goes far beyond filling plates.

"Fighting food insecurity and ensuring folks have the food they need is more than just calories in their body," Sims said. "It means joy, laughter, and love. It’s community."

Why you should care:

The Atlanta Community Food Bank estimates more than 820,000 people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are experiencing food insecurity.

Sims says hunger often affects people you might not expect. "Hunger is often unseen," he said. "There are so many families who are working, who have members bringing in income, and just can’t make ends meet."

What you can do:

The Food Bank says there are several ways the public can help — from volunteering to pack and distribute meals, to donating financially from home.

"When families who are struggling to have the financial and emotional bandwidth to solve other problems, that’s powerful," Sims explained. "We can take care of the food and remove that stress and anxiety about how they’re going to feed their kids at night. That allows them to pursue other goals and aspirations."