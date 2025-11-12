Murder suspect captured after high-speed chase through southwest Atlanta neighborhood

article

The Brief Atlanta police captured homicide suspect Tremeico Quncell Watson after a high-speed chase and foot pursuit on Nov. 4. Officers used a PIT maneuver to stop Watson’s car before arresting him and passenger Torrance Ray Hampton Jr. Watson faces multiple charges and will be transferred to the Fulton County Jail after the homicide investigation.



Atlanta police say a wanted murder suspect is behind bars after a high-speed chase and foot pursuit on the city’s southwest side.

What we know:

Investigators said members of the Atlanta Police Department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit, along with the Gang, Air, and Homicide Units, captured the suspect around 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 4 near Campbellton Road and Camp Ground Road.

Murder suspect Tremeico Quncell Watson was taken into custody after a high-speed chase and foot pursuit in southwest Atlanta on Nov. 4, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

The driver, identified as Tremeico Quncell Watson, was spotted in a silver 2017 Ford Fusion near Melvin Drive SW. When officers tried to pull him over, they said Watson took off at high speed through a residential area.

Police said ACE officers used a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the car near Camp Ground Road SW. Watson then ran from the vehicle but was quickly caught by officers.

A male passenger, identified as Torrance Ray Hampton Jr., surrendered without incident. Officers recovered a firearm from the vehicle, and both men were taken to APD headquarters for questioning.

Atlanta police identified Torrance Ray Hampton Jr. as the passenger in a silver Ford Fusion stopped during a high-speed pursuit on Nov. 4, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators confirmed that Watson had an active homicide warrant in the City of Atlanta. He now faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing, reckless driving, and obstruction. Police said he will be transferred to the Fulton County Jail once the homicide investigation is complete.

The Atlanta Police Department credited the teamwork between its specialized units for the safe arrest.

A video of the pursuit and arrest was shared by the department on its Facebook page at this link.

What we don't know:

Unanswered questions include what homicide case led to the warrant for Tremeico Quncell Watson, whether the recovered firearm was linked to that crime, and what charges the passenger, Torrance Ray Hampton Jr., may face.

It is unclear who was killed, leading to the homicide investigation.