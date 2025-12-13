FedEx driver hits, kills pedestrian in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a FedEx driver in DeKalb County on Saturday, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. to the Target on Northlake Parkway after callers reported that someone had been struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian dead at the scene.
After a preliminary investigation, police said it appears the pedestrian was crossing a private driveway when the FedEx truck attempted to turn onto Northlake Parkway and struck the person.
What we don't know:
Police say the investigation remains active, and it is not yet known whether the driver will face charges.
FOX 5 has reached out to FedEx for a statement.
The Source: Information in this article came from an email sent to FOX 5 by the DeKalb County Police Department.