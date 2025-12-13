FedEx driver hits, kills pedestrian in DeKalb County, police say

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a FedEx truck near the Target on Northlake Parkway. Police say the victim was crossing a private driveway as the truck attempted to turn. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been announced.



A pedestrian was hit and killed by a FedEx driver in DeKalb County on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. to the Target on Northlake Parkway after callers reported that someone had been struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian dead at the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, police said it appears the pedestrian was crossing a private driveway when the FedEx truck attempted to turn onto Northlake Parkway and struck the person.

What we don't know:

Police say the investigation remains active, and it is not yet known whether the driver will face charges.

FOX 5 has reached out to FedEx for a statement.