One dead, one injured in South Fulton double shooting

One person died and another was injured in a double shooting on Connell Road in South Fulton. (FOX 5)

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in South Fulton on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 6400 block of Connell Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers said they found one person dead at the scene and a second victim in stable condition.

That second victim was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating, but what led up to the shooting remains unclear. Officials said they will not be offering media interviews at this time.