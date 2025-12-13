Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
3
Cold Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 7:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 8:00 AM EST, Bartow County, Fannin County, DeKalb County, Whitfield County, Walker County, Haralson County, Chattooga County, Greene County, Meriwether County, Clayton County, Polk County, Troup County, Paulding County, Butts County, Henry County, Heard County, Dawson County, Coweta County, Morgan County, Gordon County, Banks County, Lumpkin County, Carroll County, White County, Pickens County, Douglas County, Union County, Towns County, Jasper County, Jackson County, Oconee County, Dade County, Catoosa County, Rockdale County, Forsyth County, Fayette County, Lamar County, Putnam County, Newton County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Gwinnett County, Walton County, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Upson County, Murray County, Floyd County, Madison County, Pike County, Hall County, South Fulton County, Gilmer County, North Fulton County, Barrow County, Clarke County

One dead, one injured in South Fulton double shooting

By Annie Mapp
Published  December 13, 2025 8:48pm EST
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 6

One person died and another was injured in a double shooting on Connell Road in South Fulton. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • One person died and another was injured in a double shooting on Connell Road in South Fulton.
    • The surviving victim is in stable condition, police said.
    • Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in South Fulton on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 6400 block of Connell Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers said they found one person dead at the scene and a second victim in stable condition.

That second victim was taken to the hospital. 

What we don't know:

Police are investigating, but what led up to the shooting remains unclear. Officials said they will not be offering media interviews at this time.

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Annie Mapp at the scene of the shooting and an email from South Fulton police. 

South FultonNewsCrime and Public Safety