One dead, one injured in South Fulton double shooting
One person died and another was injured in a double shooting on Connell Road in South Fulton. (FOX 5)
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in South Fulton on Saturday, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 6400 block of Connell Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, officers said they found one person dead at the scene and a second victim in stable condition.
That second victim was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
Police are investigating, but what led up to the shooting remains unclear. Officials said they will not be offering media interviews at this time.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Annie Mapp at the scene of the shooting and an email from South Fulton police.