One dead, one injured in College Park house fire

Published  December 13, 2025 9:05pm EST
College Park
One woman died and another was hospitalized after a house fire on Lyle Avenue in College Park. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • One woman died and another was hospitalized after a house fire on Lyle Avenue in College Park.
    • Firefighters rescued one woman; the other was found dead inside the home.
    • The cause of the fire and the victims’ names have not been released.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire in College Park on Saturday, according to firefighters.

What we know:

Crews responded around 2:08 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of Lyle Avenue. When they arrived, firefighters found a two-story house with two women inside, College Park fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to rescue one woman and take her to the hospital. The second woman died inside the home.

Crews said the fire was mostly under control by 3:50 p.m. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released. 

Officials have also not released the names of either victim or the condition of the woman taken to the hospital.

The Source: Information in this article came from an email chain between a FOX 5 assignment editor and the College Park Fire Department. 

