One dead, one injured in College Park house fire

One woman died and another was hospitalized after a house fire on Lyle Avenue in College Park. (FOX 5)

One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire in College Park on Saturday, according to firefighters.

What we know:

Crews responded around 2:08 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of Lyle Avenue. When they arrived, firefighters found a two-story house with two women inside, College Park fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to rescue one woman and take her to the hospital. The second woman died inside the home.

Crews said the fire was mostly under control by 3:50 p.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Officials have also not released the names of either victim or the condition of the woman taken to the hospital.