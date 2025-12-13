DeKalb fire displaces 20+ families, firefighters say

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dozens of people were displaced from a fire on Buford Highway. (FOX 5)

The Brief Firefighters extinguished a blaze at The Villa Apartments on Buford Highway with no injuries reported. Five units were damaged, and the entire building was evacuated. More than 20 displaced families are receiving help from the American Red Cross.



Dozens of people were displaced after a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex, according to fire officials.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at The Villa Apartments in the 3600 block of Buford Highway Saturday afternoon.

When crews arrived, they saw visible smoke and flames. Firefighters evacuated the entire building and were able to extinguish the fire.

Officials said nobody was injured.

Five apartment units sustained fire damage, and the American Red Cross is assisting more than 20 displaced families, officials said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released.