DeKalb fire displaces 20+ families, firefighters say
Dozens of people were displaced from a fire on Buford Highway. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of people were displaced after a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex, according to fire officials.
What we know:
According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at The Villa Apartments in the 3600 block of Buford Highway Saturday afternoon.
When crews arrived, they saw visible smoke and flames. Firefighters evacuated the entire building and were able to extinguish the fire.
Officials said nobody was injured.
Five apartment units sustained fire damage, and the American Red Cross is assisting more than 20 displaced families, officials said.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 assignment editor reaching out to DKFR for comment. The fire department responded via email.