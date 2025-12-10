Greg Padrick named new DeKalb County police chief

article

The Brief Greg Padrick has been appointed DeKalb County’s new police chief after serving as interim chief. Padrick has nearly 30 years of experience across multiple investigative and leadership units. CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson says Padrick will bring continued innovation and transparency to the department.



The DeKalb County Police Department has a new chief. County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson announced Wednesday that Greg Padrick will officially lead the department.

What we know:

Padrick had been serving as interim chief since former Chief Mirtha Ramos was placed on administrative leave and later stepped down in February 2025.

Padrick has spent nearly three decades with the department. He began his career as a patrol officer in the Uniform Division and went on to work in the Homicide Unit, Auto Theft Unit, Narcotics Unit, High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit, the Intelligence Unit, and later Internal Affairs.

He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Southern Police Institute’s Chief Executive Leadership Course.

What they're saying:

"I am deeply honored to continue serving the residents of DeKalb County," Chief Padrick said. "The DeKalb County Police Department is made up of exceptional men and women who exemplify professionalism, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to service. I look forward to advancing our mission of keeping every community in DeKalb County safe while strengthening public trust and embracing innovation."

Cochran-Johnson praised the appointment.

"Chief Padrick brings an extraordinary depth of experience, proven leadership, and an unwavering commitment to public safety," she said. "For 28 years he has served this county with integrity, and I am confident that under his leadership, the DeKalb County Police Department will continue to advance police excellence, innovation, transparency, and community-centered policing."

Dig deeper:

Padrick oversaw the department during the shooting outside the CDC campus where Officer David Rose was killed.

The backstory:

Former Chief Ramos — the first female and longest-serving chief in decades — said she was called into the DeKalb County COO’s office after being placed on leave and told to resign or face termination.