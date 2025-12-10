Man arrested in Gwinnett County for road rage stabbing on I-85

article

The Brief Gwinnett police say a driver was stabbed in the chest during a Nov. 13 road rage incident on I-85. The suspect, Yoandry Rincon, fled the scene but was later identified and arrested. The victim has been released from the hospital; the two men did not know each other.



The Gwinnett County Police Department says officers have arrested a man accused of stabbing another driver during a road rage incident last month.

The backstory:

Police released details Wednesday, but the incident occurred on Nov. 13.

Officers responded to Interstate 85 after 911 calls reported a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

According to police, the victim was involved in a road rage confrontation with the driver of a white van. The victim told officers the van’s driver got out and approached his window. During the confrontation, the van driver allegedly stabbed him in the chest. The victim then grabbed a bat, prompting the suspect to flee the scene in the van.

What we know:

Detectives later identified the suspect as Yoandry Rincon, who was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say Rincon and the victim did not know each other prior to the incident.