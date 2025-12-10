Man injured in shooting at convenience store on Glenwood Road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Glenwood Road.
What we know:
Officers responded early Wednesday morning to the 4500 block of Glenwood Road, where they found a person who had been shot. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, but the person’s condition has not been released.
FOX 5’s Kim Leoffler observed officers placing evidence markers and working the scene for more than an hour.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what led up to the shooting. FOX 5 has reached out to DeKalb police for additional details.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Kim Leoffler speaking with officers at the scene and reporting on her observations.