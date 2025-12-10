Man injured in shooting at convenience store on Glenwood Road

The Brief DeKalb police say a person was shot early Wednesday at a convenience store on Glenwood Road. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown. Officers spent more than an hour processing the scene; the motive is still unclear.



The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Glenwood Road.

What we know:

Officers responded early Wednesday morning to the 4500 block of Glenwood Road, where they found a person who had been shot. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, but the person’s condition has not been released.

FOX 5’s Kim Leoffler observed officers placing evidence markers and working the scene for more than an hour.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. FOX 5 has reached out to DeKalb police for additional details.

This story is developing. Check back for details.