Gwinnett man running 100-miles to honor friend with rare genetic disorder

Holden Cammarata is attempting to run 100 miles today at Little Mulberry Park in Dacula in honor of his friend, Molly Kate Cloer, who is living with Williams syndrome — a rare genetic condition that can cause heart issues and developmental delays.

Cammarata said he wanted to do something "bigger than himself," and he plans to run well into the night to support the cause.

"It’s got a lot more traction than I thought it would. But I mean, community is amazing. Everybody’s amazing. Just thank you to everyone," he said.

According to Cammarata’s father, the event came together quickly — just days after Holden completed his last college final on Tuesday. He said Holden only slept a few hours before preparing to run for about four hours.

Cammarata says anyone is welcome to join him for a few laps or cheer him on at the park.

Supporters can also donate by texting "MOLLY KATE" to 71777.