South Fulton teen critically injured in shooting | What we know

article

A 15-year-old was rushed to an area hospital after being shot, according to South Fulton officials.

What we know:

South Fulton police were dispatched just after 6:20 p.m. to the Freedom Park Apartments at 4900 Delano Road near Roosevelt Highway. Officers found a 15-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators combed the scene for evidence, spoke to witnesses and canvassed for video throughout the evening.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether they have identified a suspect, are seeking persons of interest or have determined a motive that led to the shooting.

Investigators have not stated if the weapon used in the incident has been recovered.