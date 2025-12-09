Family wants answers after Atlanta officer shoots Linton Blackwell 17 times

The Brief The family of 44-year-old Linton Blackwell has found allies in the Atlanta City Council. The council unanimously passed a resolution urging Atlanta Police and any law enforcement agency to show the body camera video to Blackwell's family. The family's attorney says the Blackwells are owed transparency and accountability from police agencies.



An Atlanta family wants to know why their loved one was shot and killed by an off-duty Atlanta police officer in the parking lot of a Buckhead bar in October.

Atlanta police officer shoots, kills man

What we know:

In an unusual move, the family has found allies in the Atlanta City Council. The chamber unanimously passed a resolution last week urging Atlanta Police to show the family the body camera video of the deadly shooting.

It is not often that you see the Atlanta City Council urge its own police department to do something. But that is what is happening now with the death of Linton Blackwell.

Atlanta police say Blackwell and another man got into an altercation in the bar. Off-duty officer Gerald Walker followed Blackwell to his car. Police say Blackwell put something in his waistband and did not respond to commands. Officer Walker opened fire.

Linton Blackwell remembered

What they're saying:

"He always gave me motivational speeches and taught me right from wrong. He was my best friend," Dynasty Blackwell said with tears running down her face.

"Be a leader, don't follow other people, just be yourself," Destiny Blackwell recalled.

Dynasty and Destiny Blackwell say their father always had an inspirational word for them. They describe life giving them a gut punch since the girl's dad was taken from his 15-year-old twins on October 11. The family says they do not know what happened in the parking lot of a Buckhead dive bar after a dispute. But they do know an autopsy report indicates their father was shot 17 times in the back. The family cannot reconcile that.

"It was just heartbreaking, just devastating. I just really want to know what happened. He had a big personality, energy. I just couldn't imagine how he got shot 17 times like that," Erika Bautry said. Bautry is the mother of Blackwell's twin daughters.

The family attorney says he agrees with the Atlanta City Council resolution that asks to allow the family to view the body cam video.

"An individual shot, not once, but 17 times in the back. That raises immediate red flags concerning whether or not the shooting itself was lawful or justified," family attorney Gabe Banks noted.

Investigation continues

What's next:

The GBI says its officer-involved shooting investigation is open and active.

So this family must continue to wait.