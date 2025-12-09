Marietta High football headed to England for 2026 international training trip

article

The Brief Marietta High School approved an eight-day international football and cultural trip to England in August 2026. Players will train at Loughborough University and face the NFL Academy team from across Europe. The Touchdown Club will fully fund the trip through private donations and fundraising.



Marietta High School’s football team will be hopping across the pond next summer after the Marietta City Schools Board of Education signed off Tuesday night on an international athletic and cultural exchange trip to England.

What we know:

The Blue Devils will travel to Loughborough University from August 14 through 21, 2026. District leaders say the eight-day experience will give players access to one of the world’s top destinations for sports science and performance training while offering a rare international football opportunity.

The trip includes training at the Elite Athlete Centre, weight sessions at Powerbase, film study, practices, team meetings, academic study halls, a community service project, and a full day exploring London on the Big Bus Tour. The week will end with a matchup against the NFL Academy team, which is made up of top student-athletes from across Europe.

What they're saying:

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our kids," Head Football Coach Cameron Duke said. "Loughborough is the gold standard in international sports performance. Our players will grow as athletes, teammates, and young men, and they’ll get to represent Marietta on a global stage. I’m thrilled for our team and grateful for the support that makes this possible."

Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera said the district believes the experience will shape students well beyond the football field.

"When students see new places and experience new cultures, they gain confidence, curiosity, and a deeper understanding of their place in the world," Rivera said. "I’m grateful to Coach Duke for dreaming big, to our partners for making this possible, and to our Board for supporting an experience our students will carry for the rest of their lives."

What's next:

The Marietta High School Touchdown Club will cover all costs through private donations and fundraising efforts.

With Board and GHSA approval now in hand, the team plans to begin fundraising immediately.