Badly decomposed body found in Chattooga County home

A disturbing discovery in northwest Georgia has opened a homicide investigation.

What we know:

According to the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home along Highway 100 south of Holland on Monday. Inside, Deputies say they found a "body that was in the latter stages of decomposition."

Investigators spent the day combing over the residence and property for evidence as to what led to the death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime scene forensic technicians were requested to assist.

Preliminary findings suggest the person has been dead for up to a year.

No signs of forced entry were found, and the person lived in the home alone.

"At this point, we do not feel that there is a safety concern for the area residents. More information will be released at a later time. The body will be sent to the GBI medical examiner’s office for examination," said Sheriff Mark A. Schrader.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.