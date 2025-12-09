Atlanta burglars steal $5K in cash, diamond bracelets in late-night heist

article

The Brief Two unidentified burglars stole cash and diamond jewelry from a southeast Atlanta home late on November 18. Surveillance video shows the suspects forcing entry and fleeing in a black Ford Expedition. Investigators released photos and are seeking public tips through Crime Stoppers for a reward up to $5,000.



Atlanta police say two burglars pulled off a late-night jewelry and cash heist in southeast Atlanta, and investigators are hoping newly released photos will help identify them.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 900 block of Garrett Street SE just before 11 p.m. on November 18. The homeowner told police he reviewed surveillance footage that showed two unidentified men forcing their way inside his residence.

According to investigators, the pair stole $5,000 in cash and two diamond bracelets before taking off. The homeowner said the men fled in what appeared to be a black Ford Expedition.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed how the men forced entry into the residence or whether the burglary appears targeted or random.

Detectives have not said whether the stolen cash or diamond bracelets have been recovered later.

What you can do:

APD’s Burglary Unit is now asking the public for help putting names to the suspects.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously at 404-577-TIPS, submit a tip at StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSA and the tip to CRIMES. A reward of up to five thousand dollars is available.