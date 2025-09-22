Future of aging Druid Hills High under review, public meetings scheduled
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County school officials are weighing the future of Druid Hills High School, the district’s oldest facility, after years of community debate.
What we know:
The 1927 building has long faced complaints over deteriorating conditions, including videos posted by students showing leaks and exposed wiring.
What you can do:
The district will hold public meetings Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 20 to gather input, according to Decaturish.com.
