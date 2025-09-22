Expand / Collapse search

Future of aging Druid Hills High under review, public meetings scheduled

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 22, 2025 6:46am EDT
Druid Hills High School (DeKalb County Schools)

The Brief

    • School built in 1927 is DeKalb’s oldest facility
    • Students once posted videos showing crumbling conditions
    • District to hold three public meetings this fall

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County school officials are weighing the future of Druid Hills High School, the district’s oldest facility, after years of community debate.

What we know:

The 1927 building has long faced complaints over deteriorating conditions, including videos posted by students showing leaks and exposed wiring.

What you can do:

The district will hold public meetings Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 20 to gather input, according to Decaturish.com.

PREVIOUS STORIES

The Source

  • Information for above story came from an article published by Decaturish.com (linked). 

