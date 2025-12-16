Chase ends with crash in Sandy Springs, driver runs away

The Brief Police searching for driver who fled after overnight pursuit Chase started in Milton and ended with SUV crash in Sandy Springs Driver remained at large as of last check



Authorities said the chase began in Milton and ended along Coldstream Court in Sandy Springs, where the driver’s SUV crashed. After the crash, the driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Video from the area showed at least one police vehicle with visible front-end damage, likely sustained during the pursuit. Officers set up a search for the person who ran, but as of the latest update, the driver had not been located.

No information has been released about possible injuries or what led to the initial pursuit. Police say the investigation is ongoing.