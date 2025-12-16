Expand / Collapse search

Chase ends with crash in Sandy Springs, driver runs away

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 16, 2025 10:15am EST
Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Authorities said the chase began in Milton and ended along Coldstream Court in Sandy Springs, where the driver’s SUV crashed. After the crash, the driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Video from the area showed at least one police vehicle with visible front-end damage, likely sustained during the pursuit. Officers set up a search for the person who ran, but as of the latest update, the driver had not been located.

No information has been released about possible injuries or what led to the initial pursuit. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

