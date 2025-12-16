Trial date set for Carroll County teen accused of killing parents

The Brief Trial date set for Jan. 5 in Carroll County double murder case Expert evaluation report could affect schedule Teen accused of killing parents remains jailed



A Carroll County judge has set a Jan. 5 trial date for Sarah Grace Patrick, who is charged as an adult in the shooting deaths of her mother and stepfather.

What we know:

During a court hearing Tuesday morning, both prosecutors and defense attorneys told the judge they are prepared to move forward with trial, with one key caveat. Defense attorneys are awaiting a written report from a forensic neuropsychologist who evaluated Patrick in August. That report is expected shortly after Christmas.

Patrick is accused of killing her mother, 41-year-old Kristin Brock, and her stepfather, 45-year-old James Brock, inside their Carrollton home on Feb. 20. Investigators said the couple was found shot to death after Patrick called 911. Authorities quickly labeled the case a double homicide after no firearm was found at the scene.

Patrick, who was 17 at the time, turned herself in on July 8 and was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

What they're saying:

In court, defense attorneys told the judge that once the expert’s report is turned over, the state should have time to review it and decide whether to hire its own expert. Prosecutors agreed, saying they are currently announcing ready for trial but may need additional time depending on the contents of the report.

The judge praised both sides for meeting an aggressive schedule and said the case will remain set for Jan. 5 unless fairness requires a delay. He noted that a decision on whether to continue the case may not be made until just days before trial.

Outside the courtroom, Patrick’s grandfather, Dennis Nolan, has continued to publicly defend her innocence, insisting there is no physical evidence tying her to the murders and saying investigators have not produced the weapon used in the killings.

What we don't know:

The contents of the neuropsychological evaluation have not been disclosed, and it is unclear whether the findings could impact trial strategy or scheduling.

Investigators have also not detailed the evidence they say links Patrick to the crimes, despite previously stating they uncovered "mountains of evidence."

It also remains unclear how much Patrick’s online activity — including messages sent to TikTok creators about the case — will factor into the prosecution.

What's next:

The case is scheduled to move forward on Jan. 5, though both sides acknowledged that could change once the evaluation report is reviewed.

If new issues arise, the judge said he is open to emergency conference calls to resolve them quickly. Until then, both the defense and prosecution are proceeding as if the trial will begin as planned.