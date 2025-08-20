Sarah Grace Patrick: Reaction to bond denial, grand jury indictment

The Brief Teen suspect Sarah Grace Patrick has been indicted on eight counts — including malice murder and felony murder — in the February shooting deaths of her mother and stepfather in Carroll County. A judge denied bond after emotional testimony from a divided family, with prosecutors arguing Patrick poses a danger despite supporters calling for her release. Patrick was arrested in July; her arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 22 and trial could begin Jan. 5 if the case proceeds without delays.



A Carroll County grand jury has formally indicted Sarah Grace Patrick, the 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting her mother and stepfather in February, according to the Times-Georgian.

What we know:

The eight-count indictment — returned just hours after a judge denied bond — charges Patrick with two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What they're saying:

During a bond hearing on Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Dustin Hightower heard emotional testimony from both sides of the teen’s divided family. Relatives of stepfather James Brock asked the judge to keep her behind bars, expressing fears she could harm others.

"We are very thankful that the court has recognized the seriousness of this case and made the decision to deny bond," said family friend Kellie Brown following the hearing.

The other side:

Supporters, including family friends and her pastor, insisted she is not a threat and promised to supervise her if released.

"She's innocent until proven guilty. They've taken a different view..they're angry and it shows," grandfather Dennis Nolan said.

Hightower ruled that prosecutors had presented enough evidence to show Patrick was not a suitable candidate for release, while noting she is presumed innocent under the law.

The backstory:

Patrick was arrested in July — five months after her mother, Kristin Brock, 41, and stepfather, James Brock, 45, were found shot to death in their bed. The victims were discovered by Patrick’s younger sister, now 6, at the family’s home on Feb. 20.

At the time of the arrest, county spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said investigators had collected "mountains of evidence" in the case.

What's next:

Judge Hightower promised to move the case along swiftly, saying, "I do not want anyone to sit in jail unnecessarily." Patrick’s arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 22, and a trial date has been tentatively set for Jan. 5, provided there are no delays.