Hearing set for Carroll County teen accused of murdering mother, stepfather

The Brief A bond hearing is set for a Carroll County 17-year-old accused of murdering her mother and stepfather at their home earlier this year. Investigators say they charged Sarah Grace Patrick with murder after discovering "mountains of evidence" connected with her digital footprint. Patrick's grandfather has defended her innocence, claiming there is no physical evidence linking her to the murders.



A Carroll County teen accused of murdering her mother and stepfather will be in court on Tuesday morning to see if she will receive bond.

Sarah Grace Patrick has been in jail since her arrest in July, months after her family members were found dead.

What we know:

James Brock, 45, and Kristen Brock, 41, were found shot to death inside their home on Carrollton Tyus Road near Cottage Way on the morning of Feb. 20.

In the days following the shooting, authorities said the couple were discovered with apparent gunshot wounds, and although there was no immediate evidence of forced entry, one door had been left ajar.

James and Kristen Brock

On July 8, Patrick turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest and was charged as an adult with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the killings of her mother and stepfather.

Authorities say Patrick was the one who contacted emergency services after her younger sister discovered the couple shot to death inside their home.

While police said Patrick's digital footprint is what led to her arrest, they did not give FOX 5 specifics.

Sarah Grace reportedly reached out to influencers

Dig deeper:

In the months that followed, Patrick reportedly reached out to multiple TikTok influencers to bring attention to the case, according to People.com.

Screenshots shared by content creator "Allegedly Reportedly" show that a user named "Sarah Grace" contacted her in June, writing: "Search up Brock case. They’re my parents and out of nowhere a random Thursday night in Feb someone came in my house with me and my 5-year-old sister and shot my parents brutally leaving them for me and my little sister to wake up to."

In one message, the account believed to belong to Patrick reportedly said media coverage of the murder "would be a really big hit." In another comment under a video speculating that the killer knew the victims, the user responded, "Most definitely was since they knew the house."

The user’s account has since been deleted, and it has not been officially confirmed whether Patrick operated the account.

The other side:

Patrick’s grandfather, Dennis Nolan, has publicly defended her innocence and questioned the strength of the case.

"It’s all speculative stuff... Nothing puts the gun in her hand. They don’t have the gun," he said in an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta.

Nolan described his granddaughter as distraught after her arrest, saying her first phone call from jail was filled with desperation.

"What are they doing to me? Why are they doing this to me? I didn’t do anything," she reportedly told him.

Nolan acknowledged that Patrick had expressed a desire to live with her biological father, describing him as more lenient. "She was better off with Kristin and James," he said, adding that he is standing by his granddaughter until proven otherwise. "Unless something has changed, you are innocent until proven guilty."

What's next:

Investigators say their investigation remains ongoing and that there is a possibility that more arrests could be made.

Tuesday's hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.