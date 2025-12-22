Man, dog killed during fight at Hall County park

The Brief Man killed during shooting at Simpson Park Sunday afternoon Suspect detained shortly after leaving the scene Shooting followed an altercation between two dogs



A man was detained after the Hall County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a deadly shooting at a Hall County park Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Deputies were called to Simpson Park off Ga. 53/Dawsonville Highway around 3:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Authorities said a 70-year-old man was shot and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center by Hall County Fire Rescue, where he later died.

Investigators said the victim and a 52-year-old man, who did not know each other, were walking their dogs in the park when the dogs began fighting. According to initial findings, the suspect shot the victim’s dog with a handgun and then shot the victim. The dog also died.

Deputies said the suspect initially stayed at the scene but left in his SUV as officers were responding. He was stopped and detained about 15 minutes later on Simpson Park Road.

What's next:

Investigators worked the scene into the evening. The suspect remained in custody, but had not been booked on charges as of Sunday night. Authorities said the names of the victim and suspect, both from the Gainesville area, are expected to be released Monday.