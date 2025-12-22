Saturday hours cut at some Henry County libraries

The Brief Some Henry County libraries will close on Saturdays starting Jan. 1. County officials cite rising costs tied to inflation. One library will keep its regular weekend schedule.



Several branches of the Henry County Public Library System will reduce their Saturday hours beginning Jan. 1 as the county works to manage rising operational costs.

What we know:

County officials said inflation has increased expenses such as insurance and utilities, prompting the decision to pause Saturday service at multiple locations.

The McDonough, Hampton, Locust Grove and Fairview libraries will no longer be open on Saturdays under the new schedule.

The Cochran Public Library in Stockbridge will continue operating on its regular schedule, including Saturdays.

Library officials have not announced when, or if, Saturday hours may be restored at the affected branches.