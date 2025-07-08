Arrest made in double homicide of Carroll County couple in February

The Brief Arrests have been made in the February double homicide of James and Kristin Brock, who were found shot to death in their Carroll County home. The couple was well-known and loved in the community, especially at Catalyst Church, where members remembered them as kind, generous, and deeply caring. A press conference is being held this afternoon to share more details.



Authorities have made an arrest in the February murder of a Carroll County couple that left a quiet community in shock and devastated those who knew them.

What we know:

James Brock, 45, and Kristin Brock, 41, were found shot to death inside their home on Carrollton Tyus Road near Cottage Way on the morning of Feb. 20. The home, located just southwest of Carrollton, was swarmed by investigators that day as crime scene tape stretched across the property and deputies canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance footage.

PREVIOUS STORY: Deaths of Carroll County couple labeled double homicide, killer(s) sought

James and Kristen Brock

What they're saying:

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that an arrest has now been made in the case, bringing the first major break in what had remained a months-long double homicide investigation.

Officials have not yet released the names of the suspect or details on possible charges but said more information would be shared this afternoon during a press conference.

The backstory:

In the days following the shooting, authorities said the couple was discovered with apparent gunshot wounds, and although there was no immediate evidence of forced entry, one door had been left ajar.

"We’re not ruling anything out," said Capt. Hulsey at the time, urging the public to come forward with tips. "Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be just that key that cracks this case wide open."

The Brocks were known as warm and generous members of the community. They were active at Catalyst Church in Carrollton, where members described them as deeply kind-hearted and selfless.

"Kristin was bubbly and fun and she loved hugs. She never met a stranger," said church member Tasha Meza, who had invited the couple to join the congregation. "And James, he was a comical kind of guy. He would always crack jokes and make you laugh."

RELATED: Carroll County couple found killed in home laid to rest after emotional service

Church member Jonan Daniel recalled a moment that captured Kristin’s character: "We had a Christmas parade in Carrollton and my shoe was untied. Before I knew it, Kristin was on her knees tying it. I told her she didn’t have to, and she looked up at me and said, ‘This is the type of friend I want to be.’"

As the community grappled with grief, friends and church members called for the killers to come forward. "I just wish they would turn themselves in," Daniel said earlier this year. "We all make mistakes, but this family doesn’t need to suffer more."

Loved ones said the Brocks leave behind children and a grieving extended family.

What's next:

Check back here at 2 p.m. today for a livestream of the press conference from Carroll County.