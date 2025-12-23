Cherokee County man to spend life in prison for sexually assaulting 'innocent 11-year-old child'

article

The Brief Michael Clay Downey was sentenced to two life terms plus 70 years, the maximum penalty allowed under Georgia law. A jury convicted Downey on nine charges tied to sexual abuse of a child under 12 in a Canton home. Prosecutors sought the maximum sentence after the defense requested the minimum 25-year prison term.



A Cherokee County man convicted of sex crimes against a child has been sentenced to two life terms plus 70 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed under Georgia law, according to the district attorney’s office.

What we know:

Superior Court Judge Shannon Wallace sentenced Michael Clay Downey, 40, of Canton, on December 22 to life in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by a second life sentence and an additional 70 years. The first 69 years of that sentence must be served in prison.

Downey was found guilty in November on all nine charges he faced at trial, including two counts of rape, two counts of incest, three counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began in September 2024 after a child under the age of 12 reported multiple acts of sexual abuse over several months. Authorities said Downey was known to the child and that the abuse occurred inside a home in Canton.

During the sentencing hearing, the defense asked the court to impose a 25-year prison sentence, the minimum allowed by law. Prosecutors, represented by Assistant District Attorney David Bailey, recommended the maximum sentence.

Judge Wallace sentenced Downey in line with the state’s recommendation.

What they're saying:

"This sentence reflects the seriousness of these horrific crimes and our office’s unwavering commitment to protecting children. It sends a clear message that those who sexually abuse children will face the harshest consequences allowed by law. Our office will continue to stand with victims and work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to pursue justice," District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said.

"The facts of this case are nothing short of atrocious, and no sentence can undo the harm that was done. This defendant raped an innocent 11-year-old child, who will live with the impact of his actions for the rest of her life," said Assistant District Attorney David Bailey, of the Special Victims Unit, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State. "The maximum sentence ensures that this defendant will be held accountable and will spend the remainder of his life in prison."