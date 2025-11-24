Canton man found guilty in under an hour of repeated child molestation

article

The Brief Canton man convicted of rape, incest, aggravated sexual battery, and child molestation Investigation began after child under 12 disclosed repeated abuse in September 2024 Jury deliberated less than an hour before returning guilty verdict on all charges



A Cherokee County jury has convicted a Canton man on multiple sexual assault charges following a five-day trial involving testimony from 18 witnesses.

What we know:

Michael Clay Downey, 40, was found guilty Friday of two counts of rape, two counts of incest, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of child molestation. Superior Court Judge Shannon Wallace will schedule sentencing at a later date.

The charges stem from a Cherokee Sheriff’s Office investigation launched in September 2024, after a child under the age of 12 disclosed repeated sexual abuse. Investigators say Downey, who was known to the child, committed the crimes over several months inside a Canton home.

The child later participated in a forensic interview, providing detailed accounts of multiple incidents.

During the trial, prosecutors presented expert testimony, law enforcement evidence, witness statements, and 72 exhibits. Jurors deliberated for less than an hour before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney David J. Bailey of the Special Victims Unit, with support from Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie M. Gropper.