Pickup truck with windshield damage found at Clayton County shooting scene
Police investigate a shooting near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Flint River Road in Jonesboro, where a pickup truck with a damaged windshield blocked southbound lanes as crews cleared the scene on December 23, 2025. (FOX 5)
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting in Clayton County after officers responded to the 600 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro.
What we know:
Clayton County police confirmed the shooting remains an active investigation. No additional details have been released.
When FOX 5 crews arrived at the scene near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Flint River Road, officers and emergency crews were already working to clear the intersection. A gray light-duty extended cab pickup truck with a hole visible in the front windshield was stopped at the intersection, facing Flint River Road.
The truck was blocking the southbound lanes, and traffic was being routed around the scene as crews worked.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said how many people were injured or whether anyone was killed in the shooting.
Police have not released information about the shooter.
The Source: This article is based on observations by the FOX 5 Atlanta crew. The Clayton County Police Department offered confirmation of the incident.