Pickup truck with windshield damage found at Clayton County shooting scene

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police investigate a shooting near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Flint River Road in Jonesboro, where a pickup truck with a damaged windshield blocked southbound lanes as crews cleared the scene on December 23, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro. A pickup truck with a hole in its windshield blocked traffic near Tara Boulevard during the response. Authorities have not said how many people were hurt or identified any suspect.



Police are investigating a shooting in Clayton County after officers responded to the 600 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro.

What we know:

Clayton County police confirmed the shooting remains an active investigation. No additional details have been released.

When FOX 5 crews arrived at the scene near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Flint River Road, officers and emergency crews were already working to clear the intersection. A gray light-duty extended cab pickup truck with a hole visible in the front windshield was stopped at the intersection, facing Flint River Road.

The truck was blocking the southbound lanes, and traffic was being routed around the scene as crews worked.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how many people were injured or whether anyone was killed in the shooting.

Police have not released information about the shooter.