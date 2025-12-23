Georgia residents brace for insurance hikes after Congress ACA skips subsidy vote

The Brief Congress left without extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, setting up premium increases for about 22 million Americans in January. Some consumers say premiums could nearly triple, forcing difficult budget decisions just weeks after the holidays. In Georgia, lack of Medicaid expansion leaves fewer options for residents priced out of health insurance coverage.



Health insurance premiums are set to rise for millions of Americans in January after Congress left Washington without voting to extend expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, a move that could sharply increase monthly costs just weeks after the holidays.

The potential spike is tied to inaction on Capitol Hill. The Republican-led House and Senate went home for the holidays last week without voting on an extension of health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Without action, premiums for about 22 million Americans are expected to rise in January.

What they're saying:

Tashina Southard says her own premium is about to jump dramatically.

"It is going up. It’s almost tripling," Southard said.

She said the timing could not be worse, with Christmas just days away and more money about to come out of her pocket.

"That’s a lot," she said.

Southard said she is now reworking her budget to figure out how to absorb the increase and how long she can realistically keep paying it.

"I’m doing a lot of math. I’m seeing what I can move around. And how long that’s actually going to be sustainable," she said.

Henry Mason, owner of Precious Hospice in Fayetteville, said the loss of subsidies could be devastating for families who depend on them.

"Without these subsidies in place, which they’re choosing not to extend them for most people, particularly the Middle class. That $500 payment can go up to $1,500 or even higher in some cases," Mason said.

Mason said the increases would hit Georgians especially hard and called the situation more than a political dispute.

"The politics of it all, you’re playing with people’s lives," he said.

"I think it would be devastating for most people, to not have health insurance," Mason added.

He said higher premiums will force many people to make difficult choices about what they can afford.

"For the average consumer, save your money. I’ll be honest with you," Mason said.

"You got to figure out, what you need right now," he said.

Mason also pointed to Georgia’s long-standing decision not to expand Medicaid, saying it leaves fewer options for people priced out of coverage.

"But in places like Georgia without Medicaid expansion, we’re all stuck trying to figure out what would we do if these people can’t afford these health care payments," he said.

Earlier this year, Brian Kemp reiterated his opposition to Medicaid expansion, saying during his State of the State address that Georgia already spends heavily on the program.

"Georgia spends over 4.2 billion for Medicaid in our state, there are those who say the program only needs more money to succeed, I respectfully disagree," Kemp said.

For Southard, the looming increase has raised the possibility of going without coverage altogether.

"I don’t know. I don’t go to the doctor that much. It maybe a situation where it gets to a certain point, I may go without," she said.