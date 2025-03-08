Carroll County couple found killed in home laid to rest after emotional service

The Brief A Carroll County couple killed in their home in February was laid to rest at a memorial service Saturday. During the ceremony, family and close friends shared fond remembrances of James and Kristen Brock and prayed together. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigators say the Brocks were shot and killed inside their home in the early morning hours of Feb. 20. So far, they have not publicly identified any suspects or made any arrests. Family members and close friends of the Brocks are asking anyone with information about their murders to come forward and contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.



The Carroll County couple who were the victims of a still-unsolved double homicide were laid to rest Saturday.

What we know:

Family and friends of James and Kristen Brock celebrated their lives on Saturday at a service at their church in Carrollton.

It was standing room only inside the Catalyst Church sanctuary.

Mourners danced and listened to some of the Brocks’ favorite worship songs.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Family and friends laid Carroll County's James and Kristen Brock to rest on March 8, 2025.

"My heart was so full," said Tasha Meza. "Just hearing their favorite songs and seeing their pictures on the TV was very, very emotional."

She was one of Kristen Brock’s closest friends and actually invited the couple to attend Catalyst Church six months ago.

In that short time, the two found a second family within that church.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ James and Kristen Brock

"They just shared all the love and joy and just the closeness of what they felt when they walked with Jesus," Meza said.

What happened to James and Kristen Brock?

The backstory:

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old James Brock and 41-year-old Kristen Brock were found dead in their home by a family member on Carrollton Tyus Road on Feb. 20.

Investigators say they had apparent gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, investigators told FOX 5 they were still following up on leads and processing evidence.

So far, they have not publicly identified, much less arrested, any suspects.

Tributes from the family

What they're saying:

At Saturday's service, family members shared tearful remembrances.

James Brock’s sister Kim shared how much her baby brother always made her laugh.

Through tears, she explained how much she’d miss her brother, whom she called Jamie.

"I'm going to miss you so much, Jamie. I've laughed with you. I've cried with you. And sadly, I buried mom with you. I'll never stop loving you," she said.

Kristen Brock’s 16-year-old daughter, Sara, shared how much she relied on her mom.

"You were a beautiful, kind soul with so much gratitude, and so gosh dang strong. And you taught me so many life lessons," she said.

Mourners also lit candles and prayed together for the couple and the family they left behind.

What you can do:

So far, investigators have no real answers on how the couple was killed for those who are desperate for them.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"We are. We just want this to come to a closure. That way, the family and the friends can move past this. We have peace knowing that they're with Jesus, but we still want answers as to why this happened. We want justice for everybody, because their children didn't deserve this, and they didn't deserve this," Meza said.

"If you know something, please come forward. We all just want this to pass and justice to be served," Meza went on to say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator TJ Repetto at 770-830-5916 or trepetto@carrollsheriffga.gov .