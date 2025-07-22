Alleged Newnan child molester arrested a decade after the crime

The Brief Newnan Police arrested John Caldwell, III, for child molestation when a victim came forward after more than ten years. Newnan Police said they have evidence to corroborate the victim’s claim after searching Caldwell’s home and conducting an interview with him. Police said the woman is now an adult and came forward out of concern for others, which is why police are asking for anyone who has information about Caldwell to come forward.



Newnan Police have arrested a man after a woman came forward and told police he had allegedly molested her when she was a child, according to officials.

What we know:

Newnan Police say they have charged John Caldwell, III, with one count of child molestation. He remains locked up in the Coweta County Jail without bond.

Police say they had the evidence necessary for the charge after searching his home and interviewing him.

The alleged crime took place over a decade ago, according to police. They say the victim is now an adult and came forward out of concern for others.

What they're saying:

"She was concerned that it might have happened to others," said Det. Shawna Wade of the Newnan Police Department. Wade said she is interested in hearing from anyone who might have information about Caldwell.

Dig deeper:

Caldwell, 66, was named Marine of the Year for Coweta and Fayette Counties by the Marine Corp League in 2021.

His biography for the award said that he was an Iraq War veteran and had participated in a local color guard for parades and numerous civic functions. It also said that he was active in community theater both as an actor and director in Newnan.

What you can do:

Newnan Police are asking anyone who’s had any dealings with Caldwell to give them a call.