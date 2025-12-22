1 of 3 escaped DeKalb inmates 'extremely dangerous,' US Marshals say

article

The Brief Three inmates escape from DeKalb County Jail Sheriff says fugitives may be armed and dangerous Public urged to call tip line with information



The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three inmates who escaped from the DeKalb County Jail early Monday morning.

What we know:

The escape was discovered during a routine security check when deputies realized the inmates were missing. Officials said internal security teams immediately began searching the area and are now working with other local law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend the fugitives.

"We take this breach very seriously and are working diligently to ensure these individuals are safely returned to custody as quickly as possible," said Sheriff Melody M. Maddox.

What they're saying:

Authorities identified the escapees as 24-year-old Stevenson Charles, who is charged with murder and armed robbery; 31-year-old Yusuf Minor, who faces two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and 25-year-old Naod Yohannes, who is charged with simple assault, arson and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

According to U.S. Marshals, Charles has committed numerous serious crimes and was serving a life sentence at the time of his escape. The marshals say Charles has been charged with or convicted of murder, aggravated assault, weapons violations, sodomy on a person less than 10 years old, kidnapping, carjacking, armed robbery and probation violations.

The U.S. Marshals also said the 3 men either escaped the evening of Dec. 21 or early in the morning of Dec. 22.

Charles is 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has close ties to both Atlanta and Miami, according to U.S. Marshals.

Stevenson Charles. Courtesy of US Marshals

Officials said the fugitives may be armed and are considered dangerous and the U.S. Marshals say Charles is "extremely dangerous." The public is urged not to approach them and to use extreme caution.

"Let the message go out to Mr. Charles and all other fugitives. We are looking for and we will find you. Any person who violates the laws of the United States will not be allowed a moment of rest. You will never find peace," said Thomas E. Brown, the U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Georgia. "You will answer for your crimes."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Tip Line at 404-298-8200 or call 911.