Atlanta Police Department expands childcare assistance program to support officers

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department, in partnership with the Atlanta Police Foundation, is expanding a childcare assistance program to provide monthly stipends for officers with children under five, helping ease financial burdens. The program now offers up to $400 a month in assistance, regardless of whether officers live within city limits, making it more accessible and beneficial for officers living outside metro Atlanta. Officers like Sgt. Ashlee Maltbia Burgess and Sgt. Tasheena Brown highlight the program's impact on reducing childcare costs and its potential to improve officer retention and recruitment.



In an effort to recruit and retain officers, the Atlanta Police Department is expanding a childcare assistance program many officers say is helping ease one of their biggest financial burdens.

The initiative, launched in partnership with the Atlanta Police Foundation, provides monthly childcare stipends for officers with children under the age of five. The pilot program, which started with limited eligibility, proved successful enough to secure ongoing funding and expand its reach.

What they're saying:

"Childcare is expensive. It’s just one less thing I have to worry about," said Sgt. Ashlee Maltbia Burgess, a 13-year veteran of the force, who now receives $300 a month to help care for her son.

Burgess said she was previously paying $1,700 a month in childcare costs before getting help through the program. "Whew, currently I pay $1,400. Was paying $1,700," she said.

The revised version of the program now allows officers to receive childcare assistance regardless of whether they live within city limits, a change that Sgt. Tasheena Brown says makes a big difference.

"You have so many people who live not just in metro Atlanta but beyond that," Brown said. "Right now, [my daughter is] in daycare. So, when she goes over to elementary school, we don’t have to worry about aftercare. Now I know we’ll be able to continue that."

Both Burgess and Brown say the benefit is helping them stay at APD and could encourage others to join.

"I have two young kids," Brown said. "This really helps."

By the numbers:

Depending on an officer’s rank, they may qualify for up to $400 a month in assistance. The program is open to officers with children from infancy to age five.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, median costs for center-based infant care in Fulton County were $11,203 in 2023. For toddlers, the median was $10,563.