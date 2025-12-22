Botched robbery ends with 18-year-old dead, 3 teens arrested, police say

The Brief Police say the victim accidentally shot himself during an attempted robbery involving three associates. Three suspects were arrested, including a 15-year-old charged as an adult on multiple felony counts. Investigators say the case remains active, with key details about the shooting location still undisclosed.



An 18-year-old Griffin man died after a gunshot wound during what police say was a botched robbery, leading to the arrests of two teenagers and a 19-year-old, with a third teen charged as an adult.

What we know:

Griffin police were called to Spalding Regional Hospital on December 20 after a gunshot victim was dropped off in a personal vehicle. The victim, identified as Jesse White, 18, was being treated when officers arrived but later died from his injuries.

Investigators say White and three others had set up a meeting to buy something from another individual. Police say the plan escalated into an attempted robbery. During the encounter, White pulled out a gun, and it discharged, striking him.

Police identified the others involved as 17-year-old Tavares Ray, 19-year-old Adrion Barkley, and a 15-year-old boy.

Ray was arrested Dec. 20 and faces a long list of charges, including reckless conduct, robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, obstruction, fleeing or attempting to elude, hit and run, criminal trespass with damage, and multiple drug-related charges. Jail records also show charges for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, injury, or death, along with a murder charge listed as pretrial with no warrant.

Barkley was also arrested that same day and is charged with reckless conduct, robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, obstruction, and several drug-related offenses.

The 15-year-old is charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18. Police said the teen is being charged as an adult.

Police say the investigation is still active.

What we don't know:

Police have not said where the attempted robbery and shooting took place or whether it happened inside a vehicle, at a residence, or another location.

Authorities have not identified who drove White to the hospital or whether that person is among those charged.

Investigators have not said who owned the firearm that discharged or whether it was legally obtained.

Police have not explained how charges such as hit and run, fleeing or attempting to elude, and criminal trespass relate to the events leading up to or following the shooting.

Authorities have not said whether the individual who was the target of the attempted robbery fired a weapon or had any physical involvement beyond being confronted.

Police have not clarified whether the intended robbery target is considered a victim, witness, or potential suspect.

Investigators have not released a timeline detailing what happened between the shooting and White’s arrival at the hospital.

Police have not said whether additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.