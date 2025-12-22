Man critically injured after being struck by CSX train in College Park

The Brief Pedestrian struck by southbound CSX train near Main Street and Mercer Avenue Monday afternoon. Approximately 40-year-old man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital after emergency response. No injuries were reported among the train crew, according to CSX.



A man was critically injured after being struck by a southbound CSX train Monday afternoon in College Park and was later airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

What we know:

According to CSX, the incident happened at approximately 3:59 p.m. ET near Main Street and Mercer Avenue, when a southbound train came in contact with a pedestrian on the tracks. College Park police officers quickly responded to the scene.

College Park Fire and Rescue officials said crews were dispatched around 4:10 p.m. and found an approximately 40-year-old man who had been struck by the train. The patient was transported by ground ambulance to a helicopter landing zone and then flown to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition and the extent of his injuries were not released.

CSX said there were no injuries reported among the train crew.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led up to the pedestrian being on the tracks before the train strike.

Officials have not released the identity of the injured man.

The man’s current condition has not been disclosed.

It is not clear whether any service delays or rail closures resulted from the incident.