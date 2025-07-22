Gwinnett County police investigating homicide on Webb Gin House Road

The Brief Gwinnett County Police Department responding to homicide. Crime scene located in 2400 block of Webb Gin House Road. No other information released at this time.



Gwinnett County police are on the scene of a homicide in the 2400 block of Webb Gin House Road near Dogwood Road in the Snellville area.

According to police, a Hispanic male believed to be in his 20s was found with at least one gunshot wound just after 6 a.m.

What we don't know:

At this time, no other information has been released. We don't know the circumstances surrounding the shooting or if police have a possible suspect.

