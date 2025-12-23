Expand / Collapse search

Missing Acworth man identified as remains found in Oglethorpe County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 23, 2025 9:31pm EST
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Remains found in Oglethorpe County were identified as Kenny Jackson Jr., a 21-year-old Acworth man missing since November.
    • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the death investigation is active, with no cause or circumstances released.
    • Jackson was last seen November 19, leaving home, later spotted by vehicle camera in Oconee County.

ACWORTH, Ga. - A missing person case out of Acworth has taken a tragic turn.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the unidentified human remains found in Oglethorpe County have been positively identified as Kenny Jackson Jr., a 21-year-old man from Acworth who was reported missing in November. The GBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The backstory:

Jackson was first reported missing on November 19, according to a previous public information release from the Acworth Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 3200 block of Blue Springs Trace, where Jackson’s mother, Algunda Jackson, reported she had not heard from her son. She told officers he left the residence around 2 p.m. that day.

Image 1 of 4

Kenny Jackson

According to Ms. Jackson and Ring camera footage, Kenny Jackson was last seen leaving the home at that time. Police said a friend later told investigators he last saw Jackson at Brook Run Skate Park in Dunwoody around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said Jackson was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra that was captured by a Flock camera in Oconee County around 7:52 p.m. on November 19.

What we don't know:

The GBI has not released additional details about where or how Jackson’s remains were discovered. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Acworth Police Department. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting was also used. 

Missing PersonsNewsAcworthOglethorpe County