Missing Acworth man identified as remains found in Oglethorpe County
ACWORTH, Ga. - A missing person case out of Acworth has taken a tragic turn.
What we know:
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the unidentified human remains found in Oglethorpe County have been positively identified as Kenny Jackson Jr., a 21-year-old man from Acworth who was reported missing in November. The GBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The backstory:
Jackson was first reported missing on November 19, according to a previous public information release from the Acworth Police Department.
Police said officers were called to a home in the 3200 block of Blue Springs Trace, where Jackson’s mother, Algunda Jackson, reported she had not heard from her son. She told officers he left the residence around 2 p.m. that day.
Kenny Jackson
According to Ms. Jackson and Ring camera footage, Kenny Jackson was last seen leaving the home at that time. Police said a friend later told investigators he last saw Jackson at Brook Run Skate Park in Dunwoody around 6:30 p.m.
Investigators said Jackson was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra that was captured by a Flock camera in Oconee County around 7:52 p.m. on November 19.
What we don't know:
The GBI has not released additional details about where or how Jackson’s remains were discovered. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
