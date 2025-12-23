Missing Acworth man identified as remains found in Oglethorpe County

The Brief Remains found in Oglethorpe County were identified as Kenny Jackson Jr., a 21-year-old Acworth man missing since November. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the death investigation is active, with no cause or circumstances released. Jackson was last seen November 19, leaving home, later spotted by vehicle camera in Oconee County.



A missing person case out of Acworth has taken a tragic turn.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the unidentified human remains found in Oglethorpe County have been positively identified as Kenny Jackson Jr., a 21-year-old man from Acworth who was reported missing in November. The GBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The backstory:

Jackson was first reported missing on November 19, according to a previous public information release from the Acworth Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 3200 block of Blue Springs Trace, where Jackson’s mother, Algunda Jackson, reported she had not heard from her son. She told officers he left the residence around 2 p.m. that day.

According to Ms. Jackson and Ring camera footage, Kenny Jackson was last seen leaving the home at that time. Police said a friend later told investigators he last saw Jackson at Brook Run Skate Park in Dunwoody around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said Jackson was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra that was captured by a Flock camera in Oconee County around 7:52 p.m. on November 19.

What we don't know:

The GBI has not released additional details about where or how Jackson’s remains were discovered. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.