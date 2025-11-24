Acworth police searching for missing 21-year-old man

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kenny Jackson

The Brief Acworth police are searching for 21-year-old Kenny Jackson, last seen Wednesday. He was spotted at Brook Run Skate Park in Dunwoody around 6:30 p.m. Jackson was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra later seen in Oconee County.



The Acworth Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday.

What we know:

Officers responded to a home on Blue Springs Road after Kenny Jackson’s mother called to report him missing. She told police Jackson left home around 2 p.m. that day.

He was last seen at Brook Run Skate Park in the 4700 block of North Peachtree Road in Dunwoody around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jackson was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt, gray joggers, and white and black shoes, police said. He was also carrying a black backpack and has a tattoo on his left arm running from his elbow to his wrist.

Jackson was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia license plate CSG7675. The car was spotted around 7:50 p.m. in Oconee County by a Flock camera, according to police.

What we don't know:

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Acworth police.