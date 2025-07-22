Audit uncovers $70K in undocumented expenses by South Fulton Mayor Kamau

The Brief An independent audit revealed nearly $70,000 in undocumented travel expenses by Mayor Khalid Kamau, highlighting widespread policy violations in South Fulton's P-card program. The forensic audit found numerous unapproved charges by the mayor, including international travel, airline seat upgrades, and personal subscriptions, lacking required approvals or documentation. South Fulton City Council members expressed frustration and emphasized the need for clearer policies and tighter controls, with potential reimbursement for unauthorized charges being considered.



An independent audit of South Fulton's purchasing card (P-card) program revealed widespread policy violations and nearly $70,000 in undocumented travel expenses by Mayor Khalid Kamau, prompting calls for accountability and stronger oversight.

The findings were revealed during a special called meeting of the South Fulton City Council, ahead of the regular meeting.

South Fulton P-card audit

By the numbers:

The findings, presented during two separate meetings Tuesday, detailed a 25-month review of more than $2.86 million in citywide P-card transactions. In addition to the general audit, a forensic review focused specifically on the mayor's spending uncovered dozens of unapproved charges, including international travel, airline seat upgrades, and personal subscriptions.

Auditors reported that Mayor Kamau took 20 trips, including visits to Canada, South America, Africa, and Europe, without documented approval from the city manager or clerk, as required by policy. The city paid $459 in per diem for a canceled trip to Ethiopia, and auditors said there is no evidence those funds were returned.

Other flagged expenses on the mayor’s card included:

Three international travel charges for a Penn State exchange student who worked as an intern

More than 20 airline seat upgrades without prior authorization

Purchases for Apple Music, Sirius Radio, and an Ancestry.com subscription

Car washes, EV charging fees, and furniture, including a desk that converts into a pool table

A drone and other tech purchases made without IT department involvement

$2,600 in food purchases without required pre-approvals

The forensic audit, conducted by Baker Tilly and costing at least $55,000 so far, examined over 700 individual transactions made with the mayor’s P-card. Auditors said many purchases lacked required approvals or documentation, and in several cases, no business purpose was listed.

"Georgia law is very clear," said Randy Sherrit of Baker Tilly. "Purchases must relate directly to official public duties, follow city policy, and be available for public inspection. We found numerous instances where those conditions were not met."

South Fulton mayor defends himself

What they're saying:

The mayor defended his spending, citing the lack of specific policies for some of the purchases and describing the audit as an "election-year stunt." Kamau, who is not seeking reelection, said the drone was used to promote South Fulton’s development and tourism, and the intern in question worked 40 hours a week for six months and received city-issued paychecks.

"This entire thing was done without a conversation with me," Kamau said during the meeting. "I think there was a more constructive way that we could have done this. But it’s an election year, so people decided to do this."

Mayor Kamau pushed back on several findings, saying many purchases were made in coordination with city departments and had promotional or operational value. He also argued that the intern whose travel was charged to his P-card played a key logistical role in multiple city trips.

South Fulton City Council reacts

The other side:

Councilmembers responded with frustration and concern. Councilwoman Helen Willis clarified that the audit did not allege wrongdoing in giving away backpacks or food, but emphasized that all such purchases must have a clearly defined public purpose.

"In context, they did not say that giving book bags was wrong," Willis said. "They said we need to make sure we justify the public good."

Willis also pointed out that not all council members were in violation. "The auditor did not say everybody on this council was in violation of not turning in receipts," she added. "That would be Kiyosha Bell, that would be me, and several other council members. We were in compliance."

Councilmembers said they will determine next steps, including whether to seek reimbursement for unauthorized charges.

"Typically, if people incur a per diem in advance and the trip is canceled, those funds are reimbursed," said Chris Calafatis, partner at Baker Tilly. "Whether or not that happens now is up to the city."

Councilmembers remained firm that clearer policies and tighter controls are needed. "The residents asked for accountability," Willis said. "And I think this is a very thorough report."

South Fulton spending

Why you should care:

The mayor’s forensic audit followed a broader $75,000 audit of the city’s P-card usage. That review found that while South Fulton’s P-card policy is adequate on paper, enforcement has been inconsistent, particularly for elected officials. Councilmember spending accounted for $840,000 of the $2.86 million in P-card transactions reviewed.

Departments with the highest usage included economic development, fire, police, and public works, with much of the police and fire spending tied to mandatory training and recruitment.

What's next for South Fulton?

What's next:

Auditors issued six primary recommendations:

Reevaluate whether elected officials should have P-cards. Enforce a four-prong legal test to ensure purchases serve a clear public purpose. Address findings from previous audits that remain unresolved. Strengthen staff in finance and procurement to ensure compliance. Implement inventory controls to reduce spending risks. Review P-card transactions against other procurement methods for potential savings.

The City Council is expected to revisit the audit findings and potential actions in upcoming meetings.

South Fulton mayor in the news

Timeline:

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau has had several controversies while in office:

July 2023: Arrest – burglary and trespass charges

Kamau was arrested after allegedly entering what he thought was an abandoned lake house, then confronting its homeowner. He was charged with burglary and trespassing and released on an $11,000 bond.

Jan. 30, 2025: Public rebuke over unauthorized credit‑card spending

At a city council meeting, Mayor Kamau was sharply criticized by Councilwoman Helen Willis for charging over $26,000 in unauthorized purchases on the city credit card during the final quarter of 2024—including a 20-day trip to Ghana—and for using city funds to buy a $1,300 drone, an $1,800 pool‑table desk, Amazon orders, flight upgrades, and other electronics.

Jan. 30, 2025: Council restricts international spending

Following revelations of the excessive spending, the council voted to impose a temporary ban on international travel for city officials until a review of travel policies is completed.

February 2025: Full audit and stripping of duties

The city council voted to initiate a full audit and file an ethics complaint against Kamau. In February 2025, a vote was held to revoke most of the mayor’s privileges—restricting his access to City Hall and requiring the return of unapproved taxpayer‑purchased items (including the drone and pool‑table desk) .

April 2025: Declines re‑election bid

Amid ongoing scrutiny, Kamau announced he would not seek re‑election in the upcoming mayoral race.