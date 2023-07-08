South Fulton mayor reportedly arrested Saturday morning

article

The mayor of South Fulton was arrested Saturday morning, according to sources.

Although the City of South Fulton would not reveal details about the arrest, they released the following statement:

"The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment. As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

Mayor Khalid Kamau was sworn in as mayor in January 2022.

Almost immediately, he began butting heads with other city officials. Shortly after he was sworn in, he was admonished by the city council for calling for the resignation of three appointed city workers.

In July 2022, he announced that he was suing city council members and the city attorney for what he called violations of the Open Records Act and details about investigations he thought the public should know about.

In March 2023, members of the city council filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Kamau from office, saying he violated a city charter.

In April 2023, the police shut down a community Easter egg hunt because the mayor's office didn't obtain a permit for the event. Kamau said at the time that he believed the shutdown was a move of retaliation by city leaders and the chief of police.

During his campaign for mayor, Kamau promised to move into a troubled apartment complex before making a decision about its future. He fulfilled that promising and gained national exposure by doing so.

Before being elected to city council in 2017, Kamau worked as a labor and community organizer.

It is believed that the mayor is being charged with burglary and criminal trespassing. Kamau was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.