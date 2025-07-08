Man accused of raping young child on the run from Gwinnett County Police

article

The Brief Wildy Dardompre is wanted by Gwinnett County Police on multiple charges, including rape and child molestation. The alleged abuse took place between November 2024 and April of this year. Dardompre may be using a red and white Honda XR650 dirt bike; police urge anyone with information to contact GCPD detectives or Crime Stoppers.



Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a man accused of raping a young girl.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Wildy Dardompre is wanted on charges of rape, child molestation, child molestation by electronic device, aggravated sodomy, sexual battery, and criminal attempt aggravated sodomy.

Arrest warrants filed in Gwinnett County Superior Court this week state the abuse occurred between November 2024 and April of this year.

What we don't know:

Police are searching for Dardompre. He could be using a red and white Honda XR650 dirt bike to get around.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.