Footprints lead to bizarre crawl space arrest at Marietta home

The Brief Deputies arrested Jason Black after tracking footprints to a crawl space inside a Marietta home. Body camera video shows a tense search amid concerns the suspect may have had access to weapons. Black now faces an obstruction charge in addition to existing warrants and violations.



A man wanted for violating a protection order is behind bars after Cobb County deputies found him hiding in a crawl space at a Marietta home. The sheriff’s office said deputies followed footprints to a hole in the garage ceiling, which led them to Jason Black.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office released body camera video of the arrest.

Deputies with Cobb County’s Domestic Violence Unit pounded on the door of the home as they tried to arrest a man wanted for violating a restraining order. Deputies called out, "This is the Cobb County Sheriff's Office! I have a warrant! Come to the door with empty hands! Do it now!"

Deputies search a garage crawl space after tracking footprints to a hole in the ceiling while serving a warrant at a Marietta home on Dec. 2, 2024. (Cobb County Police Department)

The man they were looking for did not respond. Deputies cautiously searched the home. The heart-pounding moments played out on Dec. 2 at a home on Tremont Drive in Marietta. Deputies were searching for a man wanted in Doraville for failing to appear in court. He was also wanted for a misdemeanor probation violation in Cobb County.

What they're saying:

"Anyone who we are dealing with at any age or any person is capable of making a terrible decision at any moment. We did have information that there were weapons inside the home," said Col. Ryan Mehling with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

Cobb County deputies pull a man from a crawl space by his feet after locating him hiding above a garage ceiling at a Marietta home on Dec. 2, 2024. (Cobb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies made their way to the garage, where they saw fresh footprints and a hole in the ceiling above them. "They saw a newly cut hole or hatchway, if you will, into a small area in between two layers of flooring," Mehling said.

Deputies found the man hiding in the crawl space, with a thin layer of sheetrock the only thing between them and a potentially violent suspect. "It is one of the most dangerous things the deputies have to contend with on a daily basis," Mehling said.

Deputies escort Jason Black in handcuffs after arresting him on multiple warrants following a crawl space search at a Marietta home on Dec. 2, 2024. (Cobb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies pulled down the sheetrock and arrested Jason Black.

Mehling said it is fairly common for suspects to hide in crawl spaces. "It is not unusual. The attic, crawl spaces, anywhere that would be inconvenient for us to search," Mehling said. "They particularly do not want to be arrested this time of the year and taken away from their families."

Jason Black (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

Jason Black is now charged with obstruction in addition to the previous offenses.