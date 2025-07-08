Police chase ends on I-285 after person allegedly points gun at officers

article

The Brief A police chase ended on Interstate 285 after the suspect shot at a police officer, according to DeKalb police. The chase started when the suspect pointed his gun at an officer and drove away when they pulled out their gun, police said. The suspect was stopped on the highway and taken to the hospital. Charges will be announced later, according to police.



A suspect is in custody after a police crash and an officer-involved shooting that shut down part of Interstate 285 Tuesday afternoon.

How the chase started

What we know:

Police said officers responded to the 4000 block of Memorial Drive around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a man flashing a gun and threatening people in a parking lot. Officers said the suspect pointed the gun at them when they arrived. The suspect drove off after the officer pulled their gun on them, DeKalb police said. The car the suspect drove away in was allegedly stolen.

Officer-involved shooting and chase ends

What we know:

The suspect hit multiple other vehicles, including an Avondale Estate police car, while running from police, officers said. Additional DeKalb police, Georgia State Patrol, Avondale Estates Police officers and DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies responded to the chase. The suspect shot at an Avondale Estates police officer, according to DeKalb police, and they shot back.

A DeKalb police officer used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the driver on I-285 westbound, police said. The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

I-285 was closed at I-675 for part of Tuesday afternoon after the police chase ended, according to officials. The interstate was fully reopened a few hours after it closed.



Interstate shutdown

Dig deeper:

A FOX 5 reporter drove through the area right after the chase ended and saw several police officers pointing guns at a car on the highway.

A DeKalb police officer was injured in a crash on their way to the scene. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charges to come

What's next:

DeKalb police will handle all criminal charges that the suspect will face. Officials said they would release a list of official charges at a later date.

The GBI is investigating the Avondale Estates officer-involved shooting.