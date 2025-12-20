Fast-moving blaze burns roofs off two homes, guts one on Pecan Drive in Griffin

The Brief A fast-moving fire in Griffin damaged three homes and scorched a fourth before firefighters contained it. Flames spread rapidly, burning the roofs off two neighboring houses and damaging another home’s siding. Dry conditions and light gusty winds may have challenged firefighters as the blaze moved between closely spaced homes.



A fast-moving fire tore through a Griffin neighborhood Saturday, heavily damaging three homes and scorching a fourth before firefighters could bring it under control, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The blaze began at a house in the 100 block of Pecan Drive in Griffin. According to the Spalding County Fire Department, the home was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The fire had spread quickly, igniting the roofs of the homes on both sides. Firefighters said the roofs of those neighboring properties were mostly burned off by the blaze.

A fourth home also suffered siding damage from the extreme heat radiating from the main fire.

Dig deeper:

According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, winds were between 5 and 7 mph, with gusts as high as 12 mph at times, and low relative humidity, creating extremely dry conditions. That, along with the proximity of the homes, could have caused a challenge for fire crews at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released what sparked the fire.

It is not yet clear whether anyone was inside the home where the blaze began or if any injuries were reported.

Officials have not said how long it took to bring the flames under control or whether investigators believe wind conditions played a role in how quickly the fire spread.

The extent of damage to the three neighboring homes and whether any residents will be displaced also remains unknown.