Firefighters save cat from smoke-filled Cabin Creek home in White County

The Brief Firefighters rescued a cat suffering from smoke inhalation after finding the home half engulfed in flames. Crews spent hours extinguishing the fire and managing hotspots with support from CERT. The cause of the fire and the cat’s current condition remain unknown.



Firefighters rescued a cat suffering from smoke inhalation after a mobile home caught fire Saturday on Cabin Creek Drive in White County, officials said.

What we know:

The fire was reported just before 11:30 a.m., after a neighbor spotted smoke and called 911. Crews from White County Fire Services, the City of Cleveland Fire Department, the White County Sheriff’s Office, and White County EMS arrived to find the home off Helen Highway already about half engulfed in flames.

Firefighters went inside to search the residence and located the cat, Neville, who was struggling to breathe. EMS crews treated him at the scene before family members rushed him to a local emergency veterinary clinic for additional care.

Crews worked for hours to fully extinguish the fire and check for hotspots. The White County Emergency Management CERT team responded to support firefighters with its rehabilitation unit.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what may have sparked the fire or whether anyone had been inside the home earlier in the day.

Officials have not released details on the extent of the damage, the timeline of when neighbors first noticed smoke, or whether any surveillance footage or witness reports could help determine how the fire started.

It also remains unclear how Neville the cat is doing after receiving emergency treatment.

What's next:

Investigators with the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office are still working to determine what sparked the fire.